Alleged litterbug charged for trying to bribe cops

A man accused of littering – an offence that is commonly settled with just a fine – is now facing a possible jail term after he allegedly offered bribes totalling $300 to two police officers in a bid to escape enforcement action.

On Dec 3, Xu Shunbo, 42, was handed two graft charges after he allegedly offered $150 to each officer who rejected the bribes.

If convicted, the Chinese national can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000 for each count of graft.

Without revealing details, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said that Xu allegedly offered the bribes to Senior Staff Sergeant (Sgt) Muhammad Shammer Mohamed Hassan and Sgt 1 Kevin Vengatesh on Nov 13.

The CPIB and court documents did not disclose where the alleged offences took place.

Xu’s case will be mentioned again in court on Jan 2, 2025.