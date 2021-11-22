'Amazing family': Mum lauded for picking up litter with 2 kids in Geylang

A woman is seen picking up rubbish with two little boys along Lorong 29 Geylang. All three are armed with tongs and a plastic bag each.

The best way to teach your children is to be an exemplary role model yourself.

A video of a woman picking up litter with two toddlers in tow has gone viral and won the praise of netizens after it was posted on TikTok on Saturday (Nov 20).

In the 30-second clip, the woman is seen picking up rubbish with two little boys along Lorong 29 Geylang. All three had tongs and a plastic bag each.

The video has been viewed over 120,000 times and is also circulating on Facebook.

Netizens have commended the "amazing family", with many praising the woman for being a "great mother" and teaching her children well.

One user said, "Incredible act of community service," while another added, "Parents are (your) children's first teacher. Good job!"