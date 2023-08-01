AMK shop looking for man who stole $79 DVD player, police investigating

Mr Vincent said the man untied the string bundling all the DVD players together and made away with one valued at $79.

A shop is appealing for a man to return a DVD player he took from their store at Block 728, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, on July 10.

Stomper Vincent told Stomp that the man had visited their electronics goods store at 2.23pm.

After browsing, he purchased a toaster for $29.

In CCTV footage shared by Mr Vincent, the man wearing a black sleeveless shirt was seen walking around the store after making his purchase.

"He then untied the string bundling all the DVD players together and made away with one valued at $79 without paying," he said.

"He used the red plastic bag that he had purchased the toaster from us as a cover and took the DVD player as well."

Mr Vincent added a police report has been lodged.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

"We hope that the uncle will return and make payment to us," the Stomper said.

"Retail businesses are already struggling to survive and the last thing we need is a thief to take things away from us without paying."