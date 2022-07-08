A+ and O+ blood donors needed, as supply runs critically low

The Singapore Red Cross said the low stock was due to high usage of these two blood types, and lower-than-normal donor turn out.

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is appealing for people with A+ and O+ blood types to donate blood, with stocks of both types running critically low, the organisation said on Friday (July 8).

"We need 600 units of A+ blood and 1,200 units O+ blood over the next 2 weeks," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Facebook on Friday.

"Otherwise, major elective surgeries requiring these two blood units will have to be postponed."

SRC said the low stock was due to high usage of these two blood types, and lower-than-normal donor turn out.

While the organisation activated donors of the two blood types on Thursday through SMS and social media platforms, many they called have contracted Covid-19.

Singapore is experiencing a wave of Covid-19 infections, which reached 12,784 new cases on Tuesday, the highest since March 2022, when it was over 13,000.

There were 9,284 new cases on Friday, with 653 people in hospitals, 14 in the intensive care unit and one death.

SRC has urged all healthy individuals with A+ and O+ blood types, between 18 and 60 years of age, and weighing at least 45kg, to help.

Interested donors can visit this website to check their eligibility and make an appointment, or walk in to any blood bank or community blood drive to donate.