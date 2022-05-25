Anytime Fitness apologises for racial slur in Instagram post

Management of the Anytime Fitness outlet in Tanjong Pagar has issued an apology after an Instagram Story with a racial slur was uploaded onto their Instagram page.

The post in question shows the gym, with the caption: "Let's gooo.!!!!! Im back n*gga..!"

It was live for at least six hours before it was taken down, before which it amassed at least 500 retweets and 1,000 likes on Twitter.

The gym said on Instagram that it has "taken action internally" with the staff member who put up the earlier post.

It added that the "inappropriate and disrespectful" Instagram Story was posted by a part-time staff member.

"Please accept our sincere apologies as we take steps to improve ourselves moving forward."