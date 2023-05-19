Army officer carries elderly woman to safety after she falls from bicycle on the road

Seeing an elderly woman lying on the roadside, having fallen from her bicycle, a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer rushed out of his car and carried her to safety.

The Singapore Army posted about the incident on Facebook, praising the officer for his actions and for being a “responsible citizen”.

According to the post, at about 12.30pm on Wednesday (May 17), Master Warrant Officer (MWO) William Nadan was on his way to lunch when he witnessed the woman on the road next to her bicycle full of groceries.

An elderly man was struggling to pull her away from the road.

Based on the picture shared by The Singapore Army, the incident took place along Commonwealth Avenue West, near Clementi Central.

“The Commando instinctively sprung into action and took charge of the situation. MWO Naden left the scene only after (the woman) was well enough to head back home with her companion," read the post.

“No matter how difficult or unfavourable a situation is, you must always step up and help others,” said MWO Nadan, as reported by MS News.

In the post, netizens praised him for his steadfast actions.