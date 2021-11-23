Around 5,000 HDB flats to be built in Mount Pleasant; first BTO project for sale within next 5 years

The new public housing estate is still in the conceptual stage but its design will take inspiration from the heritage and nature in the area.

Around 5,000 new Housing Board (HDB) flats will be built on the Old Police Academy site in the Mount Pleasant area, with the first Build-To-Order (BTO) project there to be launched within the next five years.

Residential blocks will come with sky and roof gardens, along with lush greenery and pedestrian routes woven into the estate to allow for better connectivity, the HDB told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Nov 23).

The estate is still in the conceptual stage but its design will take inspiration from the heritage and nature in the area, which was developed in the 1920s, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Four existing buildings that were part of the Old Police Academy, along with the parade square, will be retained and adapted into community spaces to serve future residents.

The estate will have a low-rise neighbourhood centre, which is typically the heart of an estate where amenities such as retail shops are located.

It will be designed to be open and green, and will feature community spaces, said the HDB, Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The 33ha estate, around one-third the size of Bidadari, is bounded by Thomson Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE). It is located close to the mature town of Toa Payoh.

Residents will be served by the upcoming Mount Pleasant MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, which will open in tandem with the completion of the BTO projects.

When asked if HDB flats in the Mount Pleasant estate will fall under the new prime location public housing (PLH) model, which imposes stricter ownership conditions, HDB said it will assess the site attributes and announce more details when ready. There are currently no plans for private housing in the site, the HDB told ST.

The Old Police Academy was opened in 1929 as the Police Depot and was used as police training and education grounds for the next eight decades before its functions were relocated to the Home Team Academy in Choa Chu Kang.

Because of the estate's proximity to Bukit Brown, the Central Catchment Nature Reserve and the densely forested surrounding areas, an environment impact study was conducted, said Mr Lee.

Besides nature groups, the authorities also consulted heritage groups and the police community on the proposed development plans in order to preserve as much of the heritage and nature in the area as possible.

Plans for the housing estate were adjusted according to the findings and feedback received, he said.

Part of the Singapore Polo Club - around 3,000 sq m or 3.3 per cent of its total land area – will be acquired by the Government to become part of the estate.

A stable, a storage shed and a sand pit will be affected but the clubhouse, field and main horse stables will not be, said SLA.

A joint-agency workgroup will be set up to further look into how the heritage of the Old Police Academy can be preserved and incorporated into the residential parcels and the design of common spaces such as parks, before any works are carried out.