Audi driver leaves dog in car for over 2½ hours at Changi Airport

A woman was alarmed when she discovered a dog locked inside a parked car at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Monday (Apr 10).

Stomper Mary told Stomp that she noticed the dog in an Audi parked next to her car at carpark 3B.

"At a glance, I thought it was a shadow but upon a closer look, (I saw it was) a pet dog," she said.

"The dog seemed stressed and anxious, and kept looking at me as if I was there to open the door."

Mary also shared with Stomp footage of the dog in the car.

"I informed the airport's customer service (about it), but was told that nothing could be done as it was beyond their control," she said.

Mary said she returned to her car two hours later and saw the dog still inside the black vehicle.

"I left and returned again 30 minutes later and saw a couple at the car... the dog had been left in there for more than 2½ hours. So inconsiderate!

"Does anyone know if a report can be lodged for such a selfish action?"

This is not the first time drivers have been slammed for leaving their pets in vehicles.

Last year, a dog trainer was brought to court over leaving two dogs in her car boot and causing their deaths while distracted by social media.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said in an advisory on its website that animals should never be left alone in vehicles.

"Contrary to popular belief, it is not okay to leave your pet in the car, even for a short while, and even if the window is slightly rolled down," said the advisory.

"The temperature inside a stationary car can soar in just minutes, and increases exponentially as compared to the temperature outside the car.

'With their much smaller bodies, animals can sustain brain damage or even die from heatstroke in just under 15 minutes.

"It's difficult for animals, especially dogs who can only cool themselves by panting and by sweating through their paw pads, to cool themselves down while in a stationary car. A small gap through the windows does not help."

Members of the public who come across an animal left alone in a car are advised to stay on the scene and try to alert the owner if possible.

They may also contact the SPCA at 6287 5355 (ext.9) with details of the car's colour, model, and licence plate number, as well as take a picture or video of the animal in the vehicle.