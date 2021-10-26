Authorities investigating an alleged case of animal abuse

Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) is investigating an incident of animal abuse at a pet grooming studio in Serangoon.

Two groomers were caught on video for handling a brown poodle roughly while trying to give it a trim.

One of the groomers repeatedly yanked the dog's tail and grabbed it by the neck before shaking it aggressively. She also let the dog fall off the table.

The video was reportedly taken by another dog owner on Saturday (Oct 23) and shared on Wake Up, Singapore's Instagram page on Sunday (Oct 24).

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA)'s executive director, Dr Jaipal Singh Gill, told Stomp that he has received numerous reports regarding the incident.

Dr Gill called it a "clear case of abuse", adding that no animal should not be handled in such a manner.

"The case has been reported to the authorities who are currently investigating," said Dr Gill, who added that animal abuse is punishable under the Animals and Birds Act.

"The SPCA encourages pet guardians to send their pets to groomers who use humane and low-stress handling techniques.

"It is important to watch the grooming session, and if you feel at all uncomfortable with how your pet is being treated, end the session and encourage your groomer to learn about humane handling."

Dr Gill advised pet owners to look for other groomers if "the groomer refuses to use humane methods". He also reminded owners to report any cases of abuse to the authorities.

The Fur Room's owner, Victoria, has since apologised to the owner. She acknowledged that the act was "unprofessional", and it should not have happened.

"It was a one-off negligence on our part, and we should have been more patient and understanding," she said via Instagram.

"As a dog-owner myself, such service is truly unacceptable and we are deeply sorry about this. It is never our intention to hurt or harm any of the dogs and we are sorry to have betrayed your trust in us."

The Fur Room added it will fully cooperate with the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) and its investigations.

The National Parks Board (NParks) on Tuesday said AVS, a cluster under NParks, is investigating the incident..