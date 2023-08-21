Badly decomposed body of man found outside Republic Polytechnic compound

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 7 Woodlands Avenue 9 at 2.45pm, on Aug 19.

The badly decomposed body of a 49-year-old man was found outside the compound of Republic Polytechnic (RP) on Saturday.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for RP said the man is not a member of the school’s community.

The police said, based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.

In photos published on online news site Stomp, the body can be seen at the bottom of a grassy slope next to a fence.

Other photos show seven police officers, wearing gloves and masks, standing at the top of the slope some distance from where the body is located.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Stomp, the body was found by landscaping workers, who alerted the police.

“A section of the grass patch was cordoned off for a couple of hours while investigations were carried out,” Stomp reported. The body was removed by 6.30pm.

The eyewitness told Stomp that closed-circuit television footage showed the man on the slope on Aug 2.

Police investigations are ongoing.