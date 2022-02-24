Badminton champ Loh Kean Yew shows how to make his mum’s dishes, but his Danish rival is sceptical

Oh he can leap and smash, dive and retrieve. And beat the best in badminton for the world title.

But can Loh Kean Yew slice and dice, stir and fry?

Maybe not quite enough to impress his mentor, friend and rival, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

But enough, it seems, to keep himself from missing his mother’s cooking.

The Malaysian-born Singaporean, who became the men’s singles world champion in December 2021, has been demonstrating his cooking skills.

A video on the Badminton World Federation Facebook page shows him making potatoes with minced meat and stir fried vegetables.

He admits he got tips from his mum, who lives in Penang, via video call.

And when he forgets to add an ingredient he jokes about how he should probably stick to badminton.

But he looks ecstatic when tasting the potato dish and after a spoonful of the veggies, he says: “Not bad”.

Axelsen, currently the world’s top ranked player, was among those commenting on the video.

“I know for a fact that Loh Kean Yew can’t cook,” he wrote, adding a few exclamation points and a laughing emoji.

And Loh had this comeback: “I CAN MAKE MORE THAN JUST OATS.”

Watch the video here: