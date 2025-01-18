Be wary of phishing websites impersonating RedeemSG

Messages with a link to a website to redeem CDC vouchers could be from scammers phishing for personal details.

Be careful if you receive messages with a link to a website to redeem CDC vouchers – they could be from scammers phishing for your personal details.

The police said in an advisory on Jan 17 that they received reports from people who received messages with a fake RedeemSG website link.

This comes after a tranche of $300 CDC vouchers was disbursed in January 2025.

The police said those claiming the vouchers will receive an SMS with a unique voucher link from gov.sg only after they have successfully claimed their vouchers at go.gov.sg/cdcv

People claiming the digital CDC vouchers will be asked to log in via Singpass for authentication. They will not receive a request to disclose personal or banking credentials, be asked to transfer money, or install mobile apps from unofficial app stores to claim the CDC vouchers, the police said.

Official information and updates on the CDC Vouchers Scheme can be found on vouchers.cdc.gov.sg