Be wary of scam e-mails claiming to offer Iras tax refunds

The tax refund scam tricks taxpayers into clicking a link in an e-mail that pretends to be from Iras.PHOTO: ST FILE
Ian Cheng Correspondent
Jan 30, 2024 04:43 pm

Singaporeans are again getting e-mails claiming to come from the taxman and aimed at tricking them into clicking on a link that directs them to a fake website.

They are then asked to provide personal details, including SingPass credentials and credit card details.

All of this is all part of a phishing scam that is making a comeback, said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) in a statement on Jan 30.

Phishing scams usually involve e-mails, text messages, calls or advertisements from scammers who impersonate officials or trusted organisations.

The aim is to trick victims into revealing details like their credit card or bank account information. The scammers would then carry out unauthorised transactions on the victims’ cards or bank accounts.

The latest ruse - in which taxpayers are promised a tax refunds - is similar to a scam that emerged in October 2023, the statement added.

Two men, aged 23 and 52, and two male teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were arrested in an islandwide operation between Jan 22 and 24.
Singapore

2 teens arrested in anti-scam enforcement operation

In October 2023, Iras warned of a similar scam, in which victims were duped into clicking on a link claiming to be from the taxman. Victims were informed that their property tax notices were ready for viewing via WeTransfer, a file transfer service.

In 2022, scam victims in Singapore lost $660.7 million, up from $632 million in 2021, bringing the total to nearly $1.3 billion in two years.

Taxpayers are advised to ignore the phishing e-mail and not provide any personal, credit card or bank account details, make payments or follow any of the instructions in the e-mail, said the statement.

Victims can make a police report, it added.

To avoid falling victim to conmen, click only the links with iras.gov.sg or go.gov.sg.

It said: “For tax transactions including filing and payments, taxpayers should use relevant forms and digital services in myTax Portal secured by Singpass login.”

Iras added that it will not ask for taxpayer details or any confidential information via e-mail or unsecured web links.

