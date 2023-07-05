Beauty salon loses $2,500 a month but owner keeps it running for employees' sake

She has been running a beauty salon in Tanglin Halt for 62 years.

When the pandemic hit three years ago, her business, like many others, took a hit, and the owner, surnamed Chen, said she has been losing around $2,500 a month since then.

Yet, she refuses to close shop.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Chen, who runs Alice's Hair & Beauty Shop at 48 Tanglin Halt, said that what has kept her going is her employees' livelihoods.

"One of our beauticians is in a difficult situation. Her husband died unexpectedly, leaving her alone to raise a son with special needs. We also have part-time foreign employees, what will happen to them if the business closes?" Chen said.

Chen, who's in her 70s, has worked at the salon since she was 15. Back in the day, business was thriving, she said. "My children grew up here and the shop was full every day."

Now, faced with rising costs, she and her husband have had to dig into their allowance given by their children in order to sustain the business.

She might not have a choice in the matter for much longer, however, as Chen and other tenants in the neighbourhood prepare to hand over their units to the Housing Development Board (HDB).

A total of 31 blocks in the area are set to be torn down under the Housing Board's Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS).

Demolition works began at the end of 2021, and all tenants are expected to vacate their units by the end of March 2024.

According to Shin Min, a notification HDB sent out to remaining tenants in June stated that blocks 47 to 49 in the estate, as well as the market and hawker centre at block 48A, have been earmarked for phase two of the redevelopment. They will be torn down only after construction of a neighbourhood town centre is completed. As such, tenants have the option to renew their leases till March 2027.

Chen said she is considering extending the shop's lease, but with business dwindling and she and her husband getting older, she can only take things “one step at a time”.

"All the other shops have moved and we are (one of only three shops) left here. I feel lonely. The owner of the shop next door said he is considering renewing the lease. I might also consider renewing it for another year.”