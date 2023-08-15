Best scenario is either I or George Goh qualify for presidency: Tan Kin Lian

Former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian has said that the best outcome from deliberations by the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) is that either he or businessman George Goh is found eligible to run for the presidency.

This would make it easier to have discussions between the two camps to jointly support the candidate who is qualified to run, said Mr Tan, 75.

“If both of us qualify, I still think it is a good idea that we should discuss who should step down, because it’s not good to have a split vote among those who wants to have an independent president,” he added.

Mr Tan was speaking to the media before he visited Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre on Tuesday.

He had commenced his walkabouts after he launched his presidential bid on Aug 11 with the theme “Bring Back Trust, Give Us Hope”.

On Monday, Mr Goh said he has no intention to bow out of the race should he be granted a certificate of eligibility.

This was in response to a suggestion Mr Tan had earlier made to the media that the two men would decide who can step aside and support the other, if the PEC deemed both eligible to run for the presidency.

Mr Goh, 63, told reporters that he has not made any such arrangement with Mr Tan.

On Tuesday, Mr Tan reiterated that a discussion with Mr Goh is needed to decide who drops out of the race should both qualify.

“Of course, Mr George Goh says he will not agree but I hope he will change his mind,” he said. “I will certainly try my best to convince him.”

Mr Tan said he had met Mr Goh a month back, but would not say what they had discussed.

“We had a very good talk, so I think we should be able to talk again,” he said.

The best way to decide who, between them, should run would be to see who the people prefer, he added.

“Of course, it’s quite hard to know who the people prefer, so this one has to be decided. And one possible way is to take a coin and (toss) – heads or tails,” he said.

He acknowledged the possibility that him and Mr Goh could eventually both run.

“Even so, I don’t think it would be an easy win for Mr Tharman (Shanmugaratnam),” he said, adding that he has high respect for the former senior minister.

“My advisers and my team think that in a four-way contest, even the non-establishment candidate might win.”

In response to queries, Mr Tan said he has not visited any civic organisations or community groups, like the other presidential candidates did, as he did not want to put them in a bind.

“I have not approached these organisations because I think they are also in a difficult position,” he said. “If they agree (to host) one candidate, then they might have to agree on other candidates.”

He added: “I think markets and MRT trains are wonderful places to meet people.”