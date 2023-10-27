Beware of phishing scam involving fake ‘WhatsApp Web’ pages

Pay close attention to what is in your web browser’s address bar the next time you log into Whatsapp Web, the police said.

Pay close attention to what is in your web browser’s address bar the next time you try to log in to Whatsapp Web, for it could be a new variant of phishing scams instead.

In a media statement on Friday, the police warned of fraudulent websites that “trick users into authorising access to their WhatsApp account for the scammers”.

In these cases, victims who wish to use WhatsApp on their computers would search for the official “WhatsApp Web” webpage on online search engines like Google.

They would then click on the first few search results without verifying the uniform resource locator (URL) links.

The links, however, would be bluffs leading to phishing websites. These hoax pages would be embedded with the genuine QR code extracted from the official website of WhatsApp, said the police.

When victims scan the QR code on the phishing websites with their mobile phones, the page would be unresponsive, and scammers would gain remote access to their WhatsApp accounts.

The scammers would then message the victims’ contacts asking for personal details and i-banking credentials, or for money transfers to a designated bank account.

Even though the victims would have noticed that the QR codes on the fake phishing websites did not bring them to WhatsApp Web’s desktop interface, they would not immediately realise that their accounts had been compromised as they could still access WhatsApp.

“The victims would only discover that their WhatsApp accounts were compromised when they were notified by their contacts of unusual requests such as asking for transfer of monies or i-banking credentials,” the police said.

Members of the public are advised to always ensure they are using the official WhatsApp Desktop App and visiting the official "WhatsApp Web" webpage at https://web.whatsapp.com.

One should also refrain from sharing WhatsApp account verification codes, enable two-step verification on WhatsApp and check linked devices on WhatsApp regularly, the police added.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688.