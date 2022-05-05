Beware of scams involving sale of concert tickets as events resume: Police

Scammers may claim that the ticket sales are time-sensitive or limited in stock, to convince victims into making upfront payment for the tickets.

Those scoping online for concert tickets at a discount or for sold-out events should be wary of being scammed, the police said on Wednesday (May 4).

This is especially so when purchasing tickets from third-party resellers.

As large-scale physical events and concerts resume here after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the police warned that scammers may take the opportunity to target online shoppers.

Scammers may claim that the ticket sales are time-sensitive or limited in stock, to convince buyers to make upfront payment for the tickets.

Victims may discover they have been scammed only when they do not receive the tickets after making payment, or when the tickets turn out to be invalid on the day of the event.

Latest crime figures released by the police showed that people here lost at least $633 million to scams last year.

The sum lost is almost 2.5 times the $268 million stolen by scammers the previous year.

E-commerce scams were the third-most common scam type in Singapore last year, with 2,707 cases reported and $5.8 million cheated.

To avoid falling prey to such scams, the police advise purchasing only from authorised sellers or reputable sources.

Where possible, buyers should use "escrow" payment options offered by online platforms such as Carousell that release payment to the seller only upon delivery, and to avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller.

Buyers should also verify the seller's profile on online marketplaces through customer reviews and ratings.

For more information on scams, visit the Scam Alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or confidentially submit information on the I-Witness website.