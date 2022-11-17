BMW owner finds car plate on the ground, dashcam shows man trying to fix plate earlier

A BMW owner was stunned to find her car’s front number plate on the ground when she parked her vehicle in Jurong East Street 14 on Monday morning (Nov 14).

Stomper Angela said: "I was shocked when I saw my car plate on the ground, but I was rushing for time to send my daughter to school so I did not really check the car (for damages)."

Suspecting a hit-and-run, she later viewed the video on her dash cam.

The video, which she shared with Stomp, shows a car coming to a stop in front of the BMW and the driver getting out to look at the BMW.

He picks up the fallen car plate and seems to try and fix it back, but then gives up. He then appears to wave to someone off-camera before the video ends.

"I feel that maybe the driver thought that he only hit the car plate," said the Stomper. "That was why he put the car plate neatly on the ground. It was still dark. He might not have realised that there were scratches on the car."

The video does not show the man's car hitting the BMW. The Stomper said the dash cam is motion-activated and that was all the footage she had of the man.

"I really don't understand how he could drive until he hit my car," Angela told Stomp. "I don't think he hit it when reversing. But he did not leave a note."

She said that she has made a police report and is appealing for witnesses.