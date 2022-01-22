Bodies of two brothers, 11, found at Upper Bukit Timah playground

Officers from the police Gurkha Contingent were seen walking inside a canal and combing the forested area behind the playground.

Two children were found dead at a playground in Toh Yi, Upper Bukit Timah, on Friday evening.

The police received a call for assistance on Friday at about 6.25pm, from a man at the playground in Greenridge Crescent, they said in a statement on Saturday (Jan 22).

When officers arrived, the man’s two 11-year-old sons were found lying motionless near the playground and were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Police investigations into the case of unnatural death of the two boys are ongoing.

When The Straits Times arrived at the playground around noon on Saturday, there were two police vehicles parked along Greenridge Crescent.

Officers dressed in plain clothes were spotted speaking to residents around the Eng Kong estate.

Officers from the police's Gurkha Contingent were seen walking inside a canal nearby and combing the forested area behind the playground.

In photos taken last night, at least four police vans were seen parked along the side of the road at the estate.

Residents in the area that ST spoke to said the playground is usually quiet and frequented mostly by joggers in the evenings.

They said that on Friday, at about 6.45pm, they saw police and Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles lining the street.

The residents said it had not rained and the canal was not flooded.

One resident, who declined to be named, said she saw officers loading two bodies onto a vehicle around midnight.

“A few hours before (the bodies were removed), a yellow car which was parked on the road was towed away,” said the resident.

“It’s quite a secluded and quiet park and it’s beautiful. My grandkids prefer to play in the other park because of the mosquitoes in this one,” she added.

“We weren’t really concerned about the safety of the park for the kids.”

The playground is surrounded by landed terrace and semi-detached homes.

MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Sin Ann said in a Facebook post: “This is a grave tragedy, and unthinkable especially to anyone who is a parent.

“I know the news is deeply shocking and upsetting to our community.”

She urged residents to avoid speculation and to wait for official information from the police.

She added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the children who have lost their lives so tragically.”

