Body of 50-year-old fish farm worker found in waters off Lim Chu Kang

A fish farm worker holding on to the hand of a co-worker whose body had floated to the surface of the water at a fish farm in Choa Chu Kang at about 8am on Oct 28, 2021.PHOTO: ST READER
Oct 28, 2021 09:56 pm

SINGAPORE - The body of a fish farm worker was found in waters off Lim Chu Kang on Thursday (Oct 28) morning after he reportedly went missing the day before.

The Straits Times understands the dead man is from Myanmar and worked at a fish farm located off the coast of northern Singapore.

The police said he was 50 years old.

The police received a call for assistance at sea at about 12.35pm on Wednesday (Oct 27) and the man's body was found at around 7.15am the next day in waters near the offshore fishery where he worked.

Based on preliminary investigations, there is no suspicion of foul play, said a police spokesman, and investigations are ongoing.

A video seen by ST showed a group of people believed to be workers from neighbouring fisheries pulling his body out of the sea. A Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore vessel can also be seen in the background.

A co-worker said he discovered that the man was missing after he arrived at the farm at about 11am on Wednesday.

The co-worker, who declined to be named, heard from others that his colleague was last seen having dinner with friends at the farm the night before.

"I don't know much about his private life... but in terms of work, he was quite a responsible person," the co-worker said, adding that the man had worked at the fish farm for about five years and leaves behind two daughters.

ST understands that several fish farmers are raising funds for the man's family.

