Body of Singaporean found in Vietnam apartment

The woman’s body was found in The Goldview in Ho Chi Minh City's District 4.

The police in Vietnam are investigating the death of a Singaporean woman after her body was found in an apartment in Ho Chi Minh City on June 13.

The body of the woman, who has not been named, was found inside an apartment at The Goldview, a condominium in District 4 of the Vietnamese city.

Her body was described as “desiccated” by online news outlet VnExpress.

She was not a resident of the condominium and was last seen on Jan 31, Vietnamese daily The Laborer reported.

The apartment’s owner, who had not rented out the unit, found the body and informed the condominium’s management at around 3pm on June 13. A police report was then made by the management on the same afternoon.

The apartment’s access card was last recorded as being used to access the lift to the Tower A unit at 10.20pm on Jan 31.

The local authorities have conducted forensic analysis at the site, and investigations into the woman’s cause of death are ongoing, the Vietnamese media reported.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on June 15 that the Singapore consulate-general in Ho Chi Minh City has been in contact with the local authorities over the incident.

It also said the woman’s family has been offered assistance and support.