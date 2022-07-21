Bomb threat at Evergreen Secondary School determined as false, male teen helping in investigations

All students who were already in school were fully accounted for, and asked to return home.

A bomb threat reported at Evergreen Secondary School on Thursday (July 21) morning has been determined to be false by the police, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing shared in a Facebook post.

A male teenager is assisting in investigations, the police said on Thursday.

Staff of the school in Woodlands had alerted the police of a bomb threat at around 7.40am on Thursday morning.

In his post on Thursday, Mr Chan said: "The police responded swiftly and conducted a thorough sweep of the school compounds. The police have completed their security checks, and determined that it was a false threat."

He said that the school staff and students stayed calm, and carried out their evacuation protocol as planned.

All students who were already in school were fully accounted for, and asked to return home as a precaution.

Parents were also informed via the mobile application Parents Gateway not to send their children to school.

The police said they are looking into the case under the United Nations (Anti Terrorism Measures) Regulations 2001.

“The police take all security threats seriously, and will investigate persons who intentionally cause public alarm,” they said.

"Teachers are checking in with students on their well-being, and school counsellors are on standby to assist any student if required," said Mr Chan, who thanked the police for their swift response.

He added: "The safety of our students and staff is paramount, and MOE (Ministry of Education) will not tolerate any threat or action that endangers our schools. Together with the police, we will take necessary action against anyone who causes public alarm."