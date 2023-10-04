Boy, 14, taken to hospital after accident with car while cycling

The police were alerted to the accident, which took place along Lor 6 Toa Payoh, at around 8.45am on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital after getting into an accident with a car while he was cycling in Toa Payoh on Wednesday morning.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the police said the boy was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The police were alerted to the accident, which took place along Lor 6 Toa Payoh, towards Lor 1 Toa Payoh, at around 8.45am.

In images of the accident posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a silver GetGo car can be seen sporting a smashed windscreen.

The boy appears to be lying on his stomach on the road, in front of the stationary car, as paramedics tend to him.

A crumpled bicycle, and a white shoe, can be seen about 10 metres in front of the car.

Police investigations into the accident are currently ongoing.