Boy, 4, with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19 out of ICU

Four-year-old Muhammad Ali Zafir Mohamed Azmi (left) and his father Mohamed Azmi Lendang. The boy was transferred to a high dependency ward at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE - A four-year-old boy who is suffering from a rare and severe inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19 in children has been discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) on Tuesday afternoon (Nov 9), after spending more than a week in there.

His mother, Ms Marilyn Cacanindin, 39, told The Straits Times that Muhammad Ali Zafir Mohamed Azmi has been transferred to a high dependency ward in KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

ST previously reported that Ali Zafir was placed in the ICU on Nov 1, the same day he was admitted to KKH for symptoms including a persistent high fever, chills and vomiting. Other symptoms he had included involuntary jerking in his sleep, bruising on his limbs and intense stomach pain.

He was diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which can affect various organs including the brain and kidneys.

The cause of the syndrome remains unknown, but it has been observed in children who have seemingly recovered from Covid-19 without incident previously.

Five out of some 8,000 paediatric Covid-19 cases in Singapore were diagnosed with MIS-C, with the latest case announced by Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary at the multi-ministry task force media conference on Tuesday.

In the ICU, Ali Zafir was intubated and placed on a ventilator. He was taken off it on Nov 7.

Ms Marilyn, who is a manager at fast-food chain McDonald's, told ST on Wednesday that the boy was still unable to sit up by himself.

In response to the outpouring of care and concern for her young son, who charmed netizens with his bravery amid intense pain, Ms Marilyn said: "He is as brave as he is in (his favourite game) Call Of Duty."