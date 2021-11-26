Boy and driver taken to hospital after accident involving two cars in Bartley

The accident happened at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road on Nov 25, 2021.

The accident happened at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road on Nov 25, 2021.

The accident happened at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road on Nov 25, 2021.

SINGAPORE - Two people, including an 11-year-old boy, were taken to hospital on Thursday (Nov 25) after a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) collided with a car and overturned.

Both were conscious when they were taken to hospital, the police said.

They were alerted to the accident which happened at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Bartley Road at 4.14pm.

The Straits Times understands that the 46-year-old male driver of the MPV was taken to Raffles Hospital while the boy, who was in the other car, was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A video and a picture of the crash have been circulating on social media.

In the 55-second video uploaded on YouTube by SG Road Vigilante, a white Toyota MPV can be seen overturned on a kerb, while a grey Mercedes-Benz with its bonnet crushed is in the middle of the junction.

The police are investigating the accident.