The Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift project needs donations and volunteers

National shuttlers Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min deliver food hampers to beneficiaries for the Boys’ Brigade Share-a-Gift, on Dec 23, 2021.

The clock is ticking down on the annual Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift (BBSG) project this year, which is trailing behind in donations.

With just a week left to the charity drive, the project is making a final appeal for donations. It has reached 72 per cent of its donation target so far.

It is also asking for volunteers to fill the delivery slots between Dec 26 and 29, as half of the 200 slots during this period are still not filled.

Since 1988, The Boys' Brigade has brought cheer to the less fortunate by collecting gifts and food hampers from donors and fulfilling Christmas wishes of the beneficiaries through the BBSG.

Besides contributing financially, donors have also delivered gifts and food items directly to beneficiaries.

The Boys' Brigade has updated its approach in the last two years to keep safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Traditionally, the uniformed youth organisation would have deployed its members to supermarkets to collect in-person donations for the project, while raising awareness.

But the project has now shifted away from food and gift collection to cash donations via online platforms. The collection drive in supermarkets has also been replaced with a Boys' Brigade standee with a PayNow QR code.

Due to safe distancing measures, fewer volunteers can be deployed for each delivery session. This has led to an increase in the number of delivery slots, which means more volunteers are needed.

But this digitalisation of the traditionally in-person BBSG project has slowed donation progress compared to pre-pandemic times. This time in 2019, the BBSG already met its donations target.

Despite these challenges, the BBSG aims to fulfil the wishes of 44,167 beneficiaries this year - the highest number on record in the project's 34-year history.

Mr Henry Tan, chairman of BBSG 2021, said: "It has been a slower and more challenging donation drive for BBSG since the start of Covid-19."

"We would like to make a final appeal for the public's contribution for both our donation and delivery drives to help us achieve our targets and fulfil the wishes of all 44,167 beneficiaries this year."

To support this cause, badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew and Singapore's national shuttler Yeo Jia Min volunteered for a delivery session on Thursday (Dec 23), where they went around the island to deliver BBSG food hampers.

Thank you Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min! If you’d like to share some joy too, register here http://www.bbshare.sg/cos/o.x?c=/wbn/pagetree&func=view&rid=1129320 to help deliver hampers! Posted by The Boys' Brigade in Singapore on Thursday, December 23, 2021

BBSG 2021 executive director Desmond Koh told Money FM 89.3 radio station that the work needed to keep the donation drive alive has been worth it, despite the curveballs thrown by the pandemic.

"The BBSG has become a legacy for Singaporeans during the Christmas season," he said.

"The public and our beneficiaries would recognise our boys in blue, but now they may simply see a standee of our boys, reminding them that it is that time of the year again when we want to bless all Singaporeans around us."

How to contribute to BBSG 2021

1. Cash donations

Cash donations can be made till Dec 31 by PayNow to the Boys Brigade account.

The donations will be used to purchase FairPrice vouchers and food items for BBSG beneficiaries. They will be delivered during the festive season.

Donors can scan the PayNow QR code on the Boys Brigade website, as well as in 150 Fairprice stores islandwide.

Donations can also be made via Giving.sg, or at AXS stations (select "Hot Links" and tap on "The Boys' Brigade - Donation").

2. Food hampers online donation drive

People can also donate $20, $50 or $80 food hampers via FairPrice Online.

These food hampers will be bulk delivered directly to 25,664 beneficiaries of social service agencies.

3. Volunteer your time

The Boys' Brigade needs volunteers to help with door-to-door delivery of supermarket vouchers to beneficiaries, from now till Dec 29.

Those interested can register online at the Boys Brigade website.

All volunteers must be fully vaccinated and adhere to safe management measures.

There will be five sessions each day (10am to 11am, 11am to noon, 1pm to 2pm, 2pm to 3pm and 3pm to 4pm), except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a limit of 10 cars per session.