Brain tumour patients get Lamborghini rides

Brain tumour patients were offered joyrides in 16 Lamborghinis as part of the Brainy Car Rally.

A charity drive aimed at spreading awareness about brain tumours raised more than $32,000 on Sunday (July 31).

The event hosted by the Brain Tumour Society Singapore (BTSS) was returning after four years, and gave patients joyrides in 16 Lamborghini cars.

Held in collaboration with the Lamborghini Club Singapore, the Brainy Car Rally began at the Outram Community Hospital and offered round trips to HarbourFront and back.

The event also featured interactive stations that simulated brain surgery.

At the station, participants could wear VR goggles to view operations in 3D and try out tools used in neurosurgery.

They could also experience the pre- and post-operation assessments typically done for awake brain surgery.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary of Health Rahayu Mahzam, who attended the event as a guest of honour, said brain tumours are not as rare as they are often believed to be.

"In Singapore, brain and central nervous system cancers are the third and sixth most common cancers affecting those below 30 years old for males and females respectively," she noted.

While a diagnosis of brain tumour can be devastating, she added that she is heartened by the community's support for these patients.

Of the rally held on Sunday to bring the community together, Ms Rahayu said: "It is assuring to know BTSS stands ready to support them at every stage of their journey."