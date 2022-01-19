 Briton allegedly failed to wear mask three times in public places in Singapore, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Briton allegedly failed to wear mask three times in public places in Singapore

Philip Richard Mockridge was seen wearing a mask as he arrived at the State Courts on Jan 19, 2022.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Shaffiq Alkhatib
Jan 19, 2022 12:12 pm

A Briton who allegedly failed to wear a mask in public on three occasions during the pandemic has been charged in court with an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Philip Richard Mockridge, a Singapore permanent resident, is said to have committed the acts between November 2020 and May last year.

The 54-year-old is accused of failing to wear a mask at Sengkang MRT station around 10.15pm on Nov 26, 2020.

Mockridge allegedly failed to don a mask again at Serangoon MRT station around 11pm on Dec 19 that year.

He purportedly did the same thing at City Square Mall in Kitchener Road, near Little India, at 8.47pm on May 16 last year.

Mockridge was seen wearing a mask as he arrived at the State Courts on Wednesday (Jan 19).

He later told the court that he intends to plead guilty to the charges and will not be engaging a lawyer.

His bail was set at $15,000 and the case has been adjourned to Feb 3.

For each charge under the Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

