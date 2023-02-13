Budget 2023 to focus on moving forward post-Covid-19, says DPM Wong

The Budget’s theme will be on “moving forward in a new era”.

This year’s Budget will focus on moving forward post-Covid-19 pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Finance Minister said that the Budget’s theme will be on “moving forward in a new era”, and will set out how Singapore will secure its prospects in a troubled world.

The Budget will be delivered in Parliament on Tuesday at 3.30pm.

It is meant to help Singaporeans seize new opportunities, strengthen the social compact and give assurance for families, while building a collective resilience as one people, said Mr Wong.

He noted that Monday also marks the end of Singapore’s Covid-19 restrictions, as announced in a multi-ministry task force press conference last Thursday. This includes the lifting of mask restrictions on public transport as well as border measures, among others.

“We have pulled together to weather the crisis of a generation. while we have emerged stronger together from the pandemic, we now have to prepare for a new post-pandemic future,” said Mr Wong.

“The road ahead will not be easy. But through our collective efforts, and the trust we have in each other, I am confident that we will strive and secure a better tomorrow for all, and for our future generations.”

This Budget will include details of enhancements to the Assurance Package, as announced earlier. The $8 billion support package, meant to offset the effects of the goods and services tax (GST) hike, will be updated to take into account higher-than-expected inflation.

It is also expected to include updates to government policies based on the feedback and ideas given in the Forward Singapore exercise.

The Straits Times will be offering live coverage of this year’s announcements as they are delivered in Parliament from 3.30pm on Feb 14.