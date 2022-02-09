Bukit Batok accident: Former Tower Transit bus driver charged with negligent driving

This case had earlier made the headlines after the other bus ended up on its side following the collision at around 5pm on July 11 last year.

A man was allegedly driving a bus in a negligent manner at Bukit Batok Interchange when it struck another bus, injuring 14 people.

Singapore permanent resident Loo Eng Chai, 66, was charged in court on Wednesday (Feb 9) with one count of causing grievous hurt to six people by driving in a negligent manner.

They include the driver of the other bus, Mr Mohammed Salleh Mian, 65, and pedestrian Alias Mokson, 57.

The other four people, who were between 32 and 68 years old at the time, were passengers in Mr Salleh's bus.

On Wednesday, Loo was also charged with causing hurt to eight other people - all passengers in Mr Salleh's bus and between 10 and 70 years old - by driving in a negligent manner.

Details of the injuries of the 14 people were not disclosed in court documents.

There were no passengers in Loo's bus. At the time of the accident, both Loo and Mr Salleh were drivers for bus service provider Tower Transit.

Mr Alias, on the other hand, was a driver with transport operator SBS Transit.

According to court documents, Loo was driving a bus when he allegedly failed to give way while making a right turn at the interchange, hitting the right side of Mr Salleh's bus as it travelled from Loo's left to his right.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Tower Transit said that Loo has since been dismissed.

The case has been adjourned to March 4.

For causing grievous hurt by negligent driving, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.