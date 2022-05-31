Bukit Batok bus collision: Former Tower Transit driver jailed six weeks

Loo Eng Chai was also disqualified from driving for five years for causing the accident at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange that saw another bus ending up on its side.

A Tower Transit bus driver who caused 14 people to be injured after driving his vehicle into another bus at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange was jailed six weeks on Tuesday (May 31).

Singapore permanent resident Loo Eng Chai, 66, was also disqualified from driving for five years after he pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt to six people by committing a negligent act during the incident which happened on July 11 last year.

Among those who were grievously hurt was the driver of the other bus, Mr Mohammed Salleh Mian, 65, and Mr Alias Mokson, 57, a bus captain who was taking a break in the interchange when the incident happened.

Another charge of causing hurt to eight passengers in Mr Salleh's bus by committing a negligent act was taken into consideration during his sentencing.

The incident last July saw the bus driven by Mr Mohammed Salleh end up on its side following the collision.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling told the court on Tuesday that Loo, who had been working as a bus driver since 2000, failed to stop at a stop line and turned right without keeping a proper lookout for oncoming vehicles.

He collided into the right side of Mr Salleh's bus, which had the right of way. The collision caused Mr Salleh's bus to topple and fall onto a slope.

All 14 victims - including 13 in Mr Salleh's bus - were taken to hospital following the incident.

DPP Chee asked that Loo be jailed for six to eight weeks and be disqualified from driving for five years.

Loo, who was unrepresented, said in mitigation that he is currently working as a cleaner and needed to support his family, who are living in Johor Baru, Malaysia.

Tower Transit had said previously that he had been dismissed from his job.

For causing grievous hurt by committing a negligent act, Loo could have been jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

For causing hurt by committing a negligent act, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.