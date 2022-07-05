Burger & Lobster in Jewel reopens after SFA lifts suspension over gastroenteritis cases

The outlet had its licence suspended from May 16 following incidents of gastroenteritis affecting many patrons.

The Burger & Lobster outlet in Jewel Changi Airport is back in operation from Tuesday (July 5), with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) lifting its suspension on the outlet.

SFA said in its statement on Tuesday that since the outlet had implemented the required measures as stipulated by SFA, operations can be resumed.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA had received reports of gastroenteritis involving 131 people after consuming food prepared by the restaurant between May 7 and May 15. Five were hospitalised.

To protect consumers from further public health risks, the food business operations of the outlet had been suspended by SFA since May 16.

During the suspension period, the restaurant had complied with measures stipulated by SFA. The restaurant had disposed all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, and cleaned and sanitised its premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors, SFA said.

SFA will continue to place the restaurant under close surveillance to ensure that it sticks to food safety requirements, the agency added.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times," SFA said.

To prevent the spread of disease and protect oneself from acquiring infections, individuals should practise good personal hygiene at all times. These include: