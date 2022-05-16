Burger & Lobster at Jewel suspended after 17 people fall ill

The 17 people consumed food prepared by the restaurant between May 7 and 15, 2022.

The Burger & Lobster outlet in Jewel Changi Airport has been suspended from Monday (May 16) till further notice, after 17 people experienced gastroenteritis after consuming food prepared by the restaurant.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Monday evening that they are investigating six incidents of gastroenteritis affecting a total of 17 people, who consumed food prepared by the restaurant between May 7 and 15.

Four people were hospitalised. One person has since been discharged, and the other three cases are currently stable.

The remaining cases either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment.