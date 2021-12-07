Burmese hunk's sleek Malay dance moves wows TikTok

A Burmese expat has won mad love from Singapore’s Malay community for his traditional Malay dance moves.

Mr Philip Ko busted out his smooth moves involving swift coordination of hands and feet for a TikTok dance challenge that’s already been watched over 70,000 times since yesterday. Not only did Mr Ko seem at ease, he had the confidence to perform in high socks on his kitchen floor.

Several viewers lapped it up.

“On behalf of the Malay community here, thank you for trying out our traditional dance, you did good!!” Natty.booboo wrote.

It also doesn’t hurt that he’s ripped and pleasing to the eye, as some netizens pointed out.

Erma Othman wrote: “Prolly one of the cutest things I’ve seen on TikTok today!”

Another user suggested a name more suited for his Malay dance persona.

“Philip who? You’re Firdaus now,” Jetijah said.

“Culture appreciation through Dance. My first time trying so apologies if any mistake,” he wrote yesterday.

The dance group, whose history goes back 60 years, started the #Sriwanadancechallenge in September, which has since spawned endless scrolls of videos that altogether have been watched nearly three million times.