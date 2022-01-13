 'Burning smells' not caused by haze or industrial incidents: NEA, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

'Burning smells' not caused by haze or industrial incidents: NEA

'Burning smells' not caused by haze or industrial incidents: NEA
Residents in the east side of Singapore had reported burning smells on Jan 11 and 12, 2022.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Wallace Woon
Jan 13, 2022 11:29 am

Burning smells reported over the last two days were not caused by hot spots in the region or local industrial incidents, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a statement on Wednesday (Jan 12) evening, it added that it was responding to reports of burning smells from residents living in the east of Singapore on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Checks by the agency did not find any local industrial incident which would have contributed to the smell.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it did not respond to any incidents involving open burning in the eastern part of Singapore.

The NEA said there were no fire hot spots detected in the region surrounding Singapore.

It reported that one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings - which measure the level of particulate matter in the air - remained within the normal band (Band I). The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index levels - which indicate the amount of pollutants in the air - were within the "good" to "moderate" range.

People dining at Ci Yuan Hawker Centre on Nov 23, 2021.
Singapore

70 more hawker centres allow 5 vaxxed diners

Related Stories

38 people who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 caught dining in at hawker centres

Robber who fled Singapore hiding in luggage gets jail, caning

Low chance of transboundary haze: NEA

The agency added that it has not received further feedback about this issue since Wednesday afternoon, but will continue to monitor the situation.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCYHaze