Bus captain eats, looks at phone while driving, SMRT suspends him

What was he eating?

An SMRT bus captain was suspended after he was caught on video eating and looking at his phone while driving.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Painhub243b on Saturday (May 13).

Painhub243b commented on his own video: "On May 12, 2023, 7.20pm, I saw this SMRT bus captain not holding the steering wheel and using his phone while driving on the expressway on service 960."

In the 35-second video, the bus captain behind the steering wheel looked like he was unwrapping something like a sweet with both his hands and putting it in his mouth.

The video then cuts to him holding the steering wheel with his left hand and holding his phone with his right hand while looking down at it.

In response to a Stomp query, Mr Vincent Gay, deputy managing director of SMRT Buses, said: “We do not condone unsafe driving behaviour.

"The safety of commuters and other road users is our top priority. We have suspended the bus captain from duty for further investigations.

"Our bus captains are constantly reminded to always observe all safety and road regulations.”

Earlier this month, Stomp reported that disciplinary action was being against an SBS Transit bus captain after he was caught on video with his leg up and hands not on the steering wheel.