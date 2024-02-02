Bus mounts kerb and hits tree at Bedok North

A single-deck public bus mounted a kerb and knocked over a tree along Bedok North Avenue 4 towards Changi South Lane on Jan 30.

Stomper Nicholas alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos he took at about 10.40pm.

"When I arrived, the bus had mounted the kerb and hit the tree, I didn't see any other vehicle involved," he said.

"I'm unsure if passengers were on board before the bus went off service.

"I saw only SBS Transit staff and traffic police around."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 10pm.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has contacted SBS Transit for more information.