 Bus mounts kerb and hits tree at Bedok North, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Bus mounts kerb and hits tree at Bedok North

Bus mounts kerb and hits tree at Bedok North
PHOTO: STOMP
Farah Daley
Journalist
Feb 02, 2024 05:46 pm

A single-deck public bus mounted a kerb and knocked over a tree along Bedok North Avenue 4 towards Changi South Lane on Jan 30.

Stomper Nicholas alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos he took at about 10.40pm.

"When I arrived, the bus had mounted the kerb and hit the tree, I didn't see any other vehicle involved," he said.

"I'm unsure if passengers were on board before the bus went off service.

"I saw only SBS Transit staff and traffic police around."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 10pm.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the site of the accident in Lentor Avenue by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.
Singapore

Rider, 19, dies in Lentor Avenue accident

Related Stories

Yuan Ching Rd jaywalkers say traffic lights too far away

Girl, 12, killed in accident in Taman Jurong

Man thrown off e-bike after hitting pothole, fractures wrist

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has contacted SBS Transit for more information.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFIC

Farah Daley

Journalist
fdaley@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Farah Daley