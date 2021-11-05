Businesswoman fined $7k for breach of Covid-19 rules

To promote her business, which organises events such as retreats, a yacht manager welcomed 11 social media influencers on board last year.

This was more than twice the number allowed under Covid-19 safe distancing rules then, and they took part in activities without wearing masks.

Lin Pei Ju, 42, a Canadian who is a Singapore permanent resident, was fined $7,000 on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to one count of breaching a Covid-19 control order.

Two other charges of not wearing a mask and gathering with 12 others on the yacht were taken into consideration.

Lin's friend and the co-organiser of the event, Lim Tian Yi, 35, was fined the same amount in September. He is the founder of Koli, a marketing platform for influencers.

The court heard that the duo had planned the event last November to promote the Anaya Retreat brand - a business in which Lin is a partner - through candle-making, essential oil-making and casual photo-taking on the yacht.

At the time, safe distancing regulations allowed a maximum group size of only five for social gatherings.

A total of 13 people were at the event, including the invited influencers.

They boarded the craft at the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club at about 3pm on Nov 18 and met up with Lim and Lin.

The influencers were split into two groups by gender. While the men were on the upper deck taking photos, the women were on the lower deck making candles and essential oils. They later switched locations and activities.

One of them moved between the two decks throughout the event.

During the activities, they did not wear masks. There was also no safe distancing. At the end of the event, at about 7pm, 12 of them gathered on the lower deck to take a group photo.