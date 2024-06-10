Buyers pay for beds but receive nothing as shop shuts down

The door to the shop was found locked and the business is now registered to a virtual office address.

The customers filed police reports as well as lodged a complaint with the Consumers Association of Singapore.

A 51-year-old homeowner had his flat renovated in January and went to Bedchamber Boutique at Oxley Bizhub for a bedframe.

"On Jan 24, my wife and I visited this store and paid the full amount of $2,200. We requested that the goods be delivered on March 27, but the shop kept delaying," Mr Xu told Shin Min Daily News.

Mr Xu and his wife bought a king, super single and single bedframes.

Today, Bedchamber Boutique has removed its Facebook and Instagram profiles, and its business address has changed to a virtual office unit on level seven of the same building.

"I was initially told that the delivery would be after Chinese New Year," said Mr Xu.

"Then I was told that the ship was at sea. After that it was the earthquake in Taiwan that prevented the ship from leaving the port.

"Only after I threatened to call the police was I refunded half the money."

Mr Xu went to the store on June 5 and 7 but the door was locked on both days.

He also found 11 other customers in the same situation and their losses totalled more than $25,000.

Ms Xu, 47, spent $3,249 on a mattress and bedframe. "The clerk told me to pay using PayNow to take advantage of some promotion. I believe I have been cheated."

Another customer, 50-year-old Liang, bought two super single bedframes but was given two low-quality mattresses when he kept asking for his furniture. "I was given a Giro PayNow receipt, but the money was not transferred back to my account."

The landlord is believed to be looking for the storeowner who apparently owes four month's rent.