Buyers pay for beds but receive nothing as shop shuts down
A 51-year-old homeowner had his flat renovated in January and went to Bedchamber Boutique at Oxley Bizhub for a bedframe.
"On Jan 24, my wife and I visited this store and paid the full amount of $2,200. We requested that the goods be delivered on March 27, but the shop kept delaying," Mr Xu told Shin Min Daily News.
Mr Xu and his wife bought a king, super single and single bedframes.
Today, Bedchamber Boutique has removed its Facebook and Instagram profiles, and its business address has changed to a virtual office unit on level seven of the same building.
"I was initially told that the delivery would be after Chinese New Year," said Mr Xu.
"Then I was told that the ship was at sea. After that it was the earthquake in Taiwan that prevented the ship from leaving the port.
"Only after I threatened to call the police was I refunded half the money."
Mr Xu went to the store on June 5 and 7 but the door was locked on both days.
He also found 11 other customers in the same situation and their losses totalled more than $25,000.
Ms Xu, 47, spent $3,249 on a mattress and bedframe. "The clerk told me to pay using PayNow to take advantage of some promotion. I believe I have been cheated."
Another customer, 50-year-old Liang, bought two super single bedframes but was given two low-quality mattresses when he kept asking for his furniture. "I was given a Giro PayNow receipt, but the money was not transferred back to my account."
The landlord is believed to be looking for the storeowner who apparently owes four month's rent.
