Cabby accidentally drove onto park connector: ComfortDelGro

A taxi was caught on video cruising along a park connector in Ulu Pandan.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to footage of the incident that is circulating on social media.

The taxi is seen slowly moving along the pathway, avoiding pedestrians and cyclists.

In response to a Stomp query, the Ms Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro's group chief branding and communications officer said: "We are sorry that our cabby had accidentally driven onto a park connector walkway.

"He had sought help from passers-by to guide him back to the road.

"We are relieved that no one was injured in this incident and have advised the cabby to be more careful in future."

Last October, another ComfortDelGro cabby was given a warning after driving his taxi on a pedestrian walkway at Marina Bay Sands.