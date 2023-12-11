Cabby and son injured after man throws rock at car windshield in Jurong

The incident happened near 201 Boon Lay Way at about 7.50pm and two people were taken to National University Hospital.

A 59-year-old taxi driver and his seven-year-old son were injured when a man hurled a rock at the cab’s windshield on Dec 10 evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident near 201 Boon Lay Way at about 7.50pm and two people were taken to National University Hospital.

The taxi driver, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chen, told Shin Min Daily News that the attack took place at about 7.20pm.

He was taking his son out for dinner at the time, the Chinese-language evening newspaper reported on Dec 11.

As he was driving towards Boon Lay Way in Yuan Ching Road, Mr Chen said he saw a man who looked to be in his 50s or 60s trying to stop a private bus by waving his arms. But the bus drove past him.

The man seemed to be in a security guard’s uniform and was carrying a backpack, Mr Chen said, adding that the man held an object in his hand.

As Mr Chen drove past the man, he suddenly reached out to yank at the taxi door even though Mr Chen gestured that he was not taking passengers, Shin Min reported.

“The man looked very angry. It seemed like he was shouting and he looked very fierce,” the cabby said. The man then threw the object he was holding at the taxi.

Mr Chen said he and his son were shocked by a loud noise and saw that a rock the size of a fist had shattered the rear windshield. Their hands and feet were cut by the broken glass, he added.

The man ran away immediately, Shin Min reported. Mr Chen then called the police, who confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are under way.