Capacity limits for nightclubs, exit pass requirement for migrant workers to be eased

From June 14, capacity limits for nightlife establishments with dancing will be lifted, and patrons will no longer need to obtain a negative antigen rapid test (ART) result to enter the venues.

This will bring the measures for the nightlife sector in line with other social settings, the Ministry of Health said on Friday (June 10).

However, vaccination-differentiated measures will continue to be applied, and operators will still be required to conduct checks on patrons' vaccination status.

The ministry on Friday (June 10) announced updates to Singapore's Covid-19 control measures as the country continues to treat the coronavirus as endemic.

Migrant workers living in dormitories will no longer need an exit pass to visit community areas from June 24, with the exception of four locations with high footfall: Chinatown, Geylang Serai, Jurong East and Little India.

Migrant workers who wish to visit these locations on Sundays and public holidays will have to apply for a visit pass. No pass is needed for visits to these areas on weekdays and Saturdays, or to other parts of Singapore on any days.

Up to 80,000 passes will be available in total on each Sunday or public holiday. For a start, there will be 30,000 issued for Little India; 20,000 for Jurong East; and 15,000 each for Chinatown and Geylang Serai.

There are no changes to other measures like mask-wearing, which will remain mandatory indoors.