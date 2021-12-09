Car crashes into pedestrian walkway in Clementi, 2 people suffer minor injuries

Two people suffered minor injuries in the accident.

A car veered off the road at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 2, on Dec 9, 2021.

A dark blue car veered off the road and crashed into a pedestrian walkway at the junction of Clementi Avenue 2 and Commonwealth Avenue West on Thursday morning (Dec 9).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the accident at 8.35am.

The police said that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars at about 8.40am.

ST understands that both drivers, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries.

They were assessed by an SCDF paramedic and did not want to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.