Car crashes into pedestrian walkway in Clementi, 2 people suffer minor injuries

A car veered off the road at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 2, on Dec 9, 2021.ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Two people suffered minor injuries in the accident.ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Dec 09, 2021 11:47 am

A dark blue car veered off the road and crashed into a pedestrian walkway at the junction of Clementi Avenue 2 and Commonwealth Avenue West on Thursday morning (Dec 9).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the accident at 8.35am.

The police said that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars at about 8.40am.

ST understands that both drivers, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries. 

They were assessed by an SCDF paramedic and did not want to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

7 hawkers lauded for putting out fire at stall

