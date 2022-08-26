Car grazes PMD, doesn’t stop as rider struggles

A personal mobility device (PMD) was seen wobbling after getting hit by a car, but the rider managed to right himself without falling off.

He wobbled past a cement mixer, which he narrowly avoided.

All of this despite the rainy weather and wet road.

Stomp user Lay Eng shared dashcam footage of the incident that he witnessed at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Marymount Road on the morning of August 18.

In the video, a man can be seen riding his PMD when he is hit by a car passing him on his right.

The car does not stop.

The PMD swerves and wobbles but the man regains his balance while riding past the cement mixer.

Lay Eng can be heard saying in the background of the video: "Wah, (the car driver) run away ah? I chase him."

The Stomp user said the timestamp in the video was not accurate and clarified that the incident took place around 10am.

He told Stomp: "This is a hit-and-run. The car is a grey Volvo with licence plate number SKC8083L."

The entire incident unfolded in the span of less than a minute.