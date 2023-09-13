Car lands sideways, sandwiched between other cars after crash in Sembawang

The accident happened near the junction of Canberra Road and Sembawang Road on Tuesday evening around 7pm.

A 42-year-old female driver was taken to hospital after an accident involving four cars along Canberra Road in Sembawang.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on Tuesday evening around 7pm.

In a video posted to the Singapore roads accidents.com Facebook page on Wednesday, a dark grey Honda car is seen elevated on its side, sandwiched between at least two other cars.

Its headlights are shattered and its right rear door hangs open.

Shards of glass and other debris from the accident are scattered across the road while hoards of passers-by are seen standing around the accident scene.

SCDF said the accident happened near the junction of Canberra Road and Sembawang Road, and the female driver was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The police said four vehicles were involved in the accident.

Investigations are ongoing.