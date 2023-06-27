Car narrowly misses cyclist, knocking down road signs and bollard in Balestier Road

The incident happened just before a bus stop in front of Shaw Plaza, at the corner of Jalan Ampas.

A cyclist in Balestier Road had a close call on Monday night after a car behind him swerved off the road and onto the green verge on the pavement, knocking down road signs and a bollard in one fell swoop.

The incident happened just before a bus stop in front of Shaw Plaza, at the corner of Jalan Ampas.

Footage shared by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook shows a car coming up from behind the cyclist in the left-most lane. The vehicle appears to speed up suddenly and mounts the kerb, narrowly missing a tree.

Visibly startled, the cyclist, who is just metres ahead, looks back on the scene four times as he cycles away.

The rear car camera footage shows the accident taking place at about 8pm.

The driver does not exit the vehicle, and pedestrians at a nearby bus stop are seen staring in shock as the white Honda Vezel immediately moves off.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 8.38pm and confirmed that no injuries were reported. They said the car possibly skidded and investigations are ongoing.