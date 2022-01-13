Car turning right knocks down pedestrian

Once again, the danger of discretionary right turns has been highlighted by an accident.

A video online shows a car turning right hitting a pedestrian in Kembangan.

According to the post on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the accident took place close to 11pm on Tuesday (Jan 11).

The car is seen turning from Sims Avenue East into Jalan Kembangan with the traffic light green for it.

But the green man is also flashing for the pedestrian who begins crossing Jalan Kembangan.

As the car approaches, she tries to get out of the way, but cannot, and is knocked to the ground.

The car involved in the accident was following another, which was also turning right.

The first car, which passes before the pedestrian steps onto the road, is likely to have blocked the second driver’s view of the pedestrian for a while.

Most discretionary right-turns are being replaced with red-amber-green arrows and by 2024, there are expected to be some 1,200 junctions with these signals in place.

There were an average of some 430 accidents at such junctions annually over the past five years, with 40 per cent involving motorcyclists and 25 per cent pedestrians, Parliament was told in a written reply last year.

Watch the video here: