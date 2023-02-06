Cars damaged at AMK car park; note on windshield says 'sorry, brake faulty'

Two parked cars were found damaged in the multi-storey car park at Block 323A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Feb 3.

It appeared that the Mitsubishi car was slammed on the right side, causing it to hit the Honda parked on the other side. There was debris on the ground next to the Mitsubishi.

Sharing photos of the two vehicles, Stomper FHlinda, believing there was an accident, called it a "double combo impact".

"The driver who hit the car might have lost control while coming down from the upper level," said the Stomper.

In a TikTok video she uploaded about the incident, she speculated that the owners of the cars still did not know about it.

A piece of paper can be seen tucked under the windshield wipers of the cars.

It was a note from the driver who hit the Mitsubishi, according to the Stomper.

She told Stomp the note had a phone number listed, and said: "Very sorry, my brake faulty. Please make a report. I’m a taxi driver from Trans-Cab."