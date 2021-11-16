Cartoon series to be launched in drive to promote S'pore, S. Korea attractions

Merli (left) will appear in a cartoon series that also features character Hojong (right) from the Korea Tourism Organisation.

Merli has a new mission - to draw South Korean tourists to Singapore.

The character, unveiled by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in 2018, will appear in a cartoon series that also features character Hojong from the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO).

The series will be officially launched at a later date as part of a video campaign to promote tourist attractions in both countries.

Vacations have taken a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic but fully vaccinated travellers can now fly between Singapore and South Korea without quarantine under the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme.

This started yesterday.

The cartoon series is part of a new partnership between KTO and STB, with the two signing a two-year memorandum of understanding yesterday.

Through the Singapore Tourism Accelerator programme, the STB will support Korean start-ups in developing technology and solutions, and pilot these within the tourism industry here.

The two organisations will progressively launch trips for trade and media partners to promote safe travel between both destinations.

KTO president Ahn Young-bae said: "We welcomed visitors from Singapore this morning. I am optimistic that this memorandum of understanding will play a key role in reviving tourism between both countries, and we are excited to welcome more Singapore travellers to South Korea."

Mr Keith Tan, chief executive of STB, said South Korea is a key source market for Singapore, and "as international travel gradually resumes, we look forward to welcoming South Korean visitors back".

"We are confident that this partnership with KTO will drive awareness of Singapore's new and reimagined offerings, expand the capabilities of our industry, and support the overall recovery of our tourism sector," he added.

Last year, STB and Studio Dragon, a South Korean company, signed a three-year partnership to promote Singapore through the production of Korean dramas here.

In 2019, Singapore received about 646,000 South Korean visitors.