Case of Bentley driver who forced his way into school referred to Public Prosecutor

The police have completed their investigations into a 61-year-old driver who was caught on video pushing against a security officer with his car at Red Swastika School in Bedok North, according to a report by todayonline.com

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said in Parliament on Monday (April 4) that following investigations, the police have referred the matter to the Public Prosecutor “for a decision on the appropriate course of action”.

TODAY understands that the Attorney-General's Chambers is looking into the matter. In Singapore, the Attorney-General also serves as the Public Prosecutor.

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, made headlines in January when video footage of his actions at the primary school circulated online.

He was arrested and investigated for a possible offence of rash act causing hurt.

In the video, the driver can be seen inching his white Bentley car forward against a security officer outside the school entrance on the morning of Jan 11. This was despite attempts by the officer and a school staff member to prevent the car from entering the compound.

The 62-year-old security officer, Mr Neo Ah Whatt, filed a police report against the driver. He suffered minor injuries from the incident.

The Union of Security Employees’ general secretary, Mr Raymond Chin, said the driver had a valid pass to enter the school, but jumped the queue to try and enter the compound via an entrance where the security guard was controlling traffic.

Mr Chin said this caused unhappiness among motorists waiting in front, so the driver then tried to enter via an exit gate next to the entrance. Mr Neo stood there to prevent him from going into the compound.

Anyone charged and convicted of committing a rash act causing hurt can be jailed for up to a year or fined up to $5,000, or both.